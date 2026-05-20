Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: Vic DeLuca

Three people are seeking two seats on the Maplewood Township Committee in the vote that will take place on June 2. The following is information about one of those candidates, Vic DeLuca, in the candidates own words.

Name: Vic DeLuca

Education: I earned a BA in social studies from Montclair State University (formerly Montclair State College) and took post graduate courses at Montclair in sociology.

Family: My wife, Janey, and I became first time homebuyers in Maplewood in 1994, buying a home in the Hilton neighborhood. My step-son, Mike Nuzzo, graduated from Columbia High School and lives in Houston with his wife and two children.

Occupation: I am retired after 40 plus years in the non-profit field. I was the director of the Newark-based, Ironbound Community Corporation, and then the president of the Jessie Smith Noyes Foundation in New York City.

Service:

Volunteer In Service to America (1974);

Maplewood Township Committee (1998—2003 & 2006-present)

Trustee, Maplewood Memorial Library

Member, Maplewood Planning Board

Member, Hilton Neighborhood Association Executive Board

Legislative accomplishments:

I am particularly proud of my efforts to keep Maplewood an inclusive and welcoming community and a desirable place to live and raise a family.

I’ve used my leadership position to advocate for social, racial, economic and environmental justice. I’ve worked to advance the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, protect immigrant families, fight for stronger gun safety laws, promote environmental sustainability, and protect reproductive freedoms. I’ve been an unrelenting voice against the destructive policies and actions of Donald Trump and his administration.

As Mayor, I expanded our civic centers, purchasing The Woodland, 1978 Arts Center, and the Senior Center, and getting the Springfield Avenue Gazebo built. I led the effort to revitalized Springfield Avenue, turning it from a dividing line in our community to a vibrant place for eating, shopping and services. South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum and I established the South Essex Fire Department, a shared service that is providing more timely, better and safer fire and emergency services to the residents of the two towns. And, one of my proudest accomplishments was the construction of our new state-of-the-art and beautiful library, a fossil-free building that is the only LEED Gold Certified public library in New Jersey.

Goals for the township committee:

I get things done and will continue to do so over the next three years. I know how Maplewood works and that experience matters. I have a clear vision for the future and will focus on the following:

Making sure our racial, cultural and economic diversity is maintained. As we develop as a community, we don’t want to inadvertently push out long-term residents, particularly African-American residents.

Upgrading our parks and playgrounds; including rebuilding the field and playground at DeHart Park and constructing an all-inclusive playground in Maplecrest Park.

Designing streets to better protect pedestrians and bicyclists and slowing traffic through stronger police enforcement and controls like four-way stops and speed humps.

Promoting Maplewood as a “food town” and exploring tourism opportunities, highlighting our rich history and the celebrations of our many cultures and traditions.

Improving communication with the public by better use of social media and an upgrade of the Township website.

Pressuring NJ Transit to deliver better and more reliable train service.

I will be responsive to the community and always put the best interests of Maplewood first.

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