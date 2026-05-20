Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: John T. Sullivan

Three people are seeking two seats on the Maplewood Township Committee in the vote that will take place on June 2. The following is information about one of those candidates, John T. Sullivan, in the candidates own words.

Name: John T. Sullivan

Education: St. Peter’s College, Jersey City, bachelor of science in political science, 1997

Seton Hall Law School, Newark, Juris Doctorate, 2000

Family: John has been married to Lauren P. Sullivan for 25 years and together they have three daughters, Abby (Columbia High School, 2022 and Temple University, 2026), Annie (Columbia High School, 2024 and current Loyola Maryland student, Class of 2028) and Sarah (Columbia High School, Class of 2028). In addition, two enlightened yet sardonic goldfish, Sammy and Poppy, reside in their home and consider The Sullivans close family. John has lived in Maplewood for 25 years.

Occupation: Partner/Attorney at McElroy Deutsch, Morristown, NJ

Service:

Second Vice Chair of the Maplewood Democratic Committee

District Leader (D-12), Maplewood, NJ

Trustee of the Maplewood Foundation

Member of the Maplewood Planning Board

Executive Board Member of the Hilton Neighborhood Association

Community Volunteer including the Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry

Legislative accomplishments:

In 2022, prior to Andy Kim’s Senate race, John fought and won against the Essex County Democratic Party Bosses to reform the endorsement process for Township Committee Candidates and abolish the County Line in Maplewood. This restructuring ensures greater opportunity for more candidates to run for office and gives voters more choices.

Together with other community-minded neighbors, John championed safer streets by petitioning for and enacting the installment of four-way stop signs and speed humps as a solution to some of the more dangerous intersections and roads within the Hilton neighborhood.

Goals for the township committee:

John is prepared to solicit input from the community prior to approving or rejecting proposed projects that will impact all neighborhoods. He is committed to providing transparency and accountability throughout all processes and pledges to make himself accessible to those who seek answers.

John will work tirelessly to ensure that local businesses stay open and remain profitable. He will protect owners and their employees from government-imposed barriers and/or punitive measures.

John will continue his efforts to support our immigrant community and is poised to train Maplewood residents how to respond to ICE activity in the area. He is ready to establish safe spaces for individuals and families of those who have been targeted by ICE and assist them as they navigate unjust persecution.

John promises to advocate for the rights of all Maplewood residents regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or ethnicity including Senior citizens, disabled residents and our LGBTQ+ neighbors so that they may continue to feel welcome and safe in our community. His devotion to serving the underserved, undermined and overlooked remains paramount to his character, his campaign and his agenda.

His proposal for safer streets in Maplewood includes improving traffic patterns so pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are kept safe with better lighting, more crosswalks, reduction in speed limits, additional bike lanes and speed humps.

He is committed to protecting and adding green space in every neighborhood whilst simultaneously discussing, planning and enacting necessary maintenance and management.

John is passionate about fostering a renaissance at the Maplewood Library-Hilton Branch through infrastructure renovation and an increase in available services.

John will promote local artists, musicians and artisans of all ages so that their talents and wares are showcased in an exciting manner that reflects the vibrant diversity and energy of Maplewood.

Additionally, John intends to encourage young voter involvement in local politics which will guarantee that the future of Maplewood will flourish within the capable hands and minds of ensuing generations.

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