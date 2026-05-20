Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: John T. Sullivan

May 20, 2026

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Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: Vic DeLuca MAP-Vic DeLuca-C

Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: Vic DeLuca

May 20, 2026 4
Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: Martin Ceperley MAP-Martin Ceperley-C

Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: Martin Ceperley

May 20, 2026 4
Three candidates seeking election to the Maplewood Township Committee MAP-Town Hall-C

Three candidates seeking election to the Maplewood Township Committee

May 20, 2026 7
Mayor, council members all reelected IRV-Team Irv Strong-C

Mayor, council members all reelected

May 20, 2026 10

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MAP-Vic DeLuca-C
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MAP-Town Hall-C
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MAP-Mayfest30-C
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PHOTO GALLERY: Springfield Avenue celebrates Mayfest

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PHOTO GALLERY: Baker Street Flea draws a crowd in Maplewood

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Mayor, council members all reelected

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title BASE-SHP GNT 1

Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title

May 19, 2026 14
Orange HS girls flag football team wins seven straight games LOGO-OHS 2

Orange HS girls flag football team wins seven straight games

May 19, 2026 17
Belleville HS baseball team enjoys comeback win on Senior Night BASE-BEL13 3

Belleville HS baseball team enjoys comeback win on Senior Night

May 18, 2026 37
Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame FOOT-CHS Mobley1 4

Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame

May 18, 2026 49

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