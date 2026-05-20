Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title

WEST ORANGE — On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, May 16, in the championship game of the 93rd Greater Newark Tournament played at Doc Goeltz Field in Verona, the top-seeded Seton Hall Prep baseball Pirates (20-4) defeated the seventh-seeded Nutley High School Raiders 6-0.

Senior right-hander JJ Drennan (5-1) and senior Joseph Pontoriero combined on a two-hit shutout. Drennan threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks, while Pontoriero recorded a strikeout for the final out and gave the Pirates their 21st GNT title in 30 appearances in the final game.

In the bottom of the third inning, seniors Xavier McKnight and Jordan Burwell, and junior Jack Webber all walked to load the bases. Junior Joey Maiella lined a bases-clearing double into the left-field corner to give the Pirates a 3-0 lead. Moments later, junior courtesy runner John Deveau stole third base, and when the throw went over the third baseman’s head down the line, he scored the fourth Pirate run.

In the sixth inning with two outs, McKnight was hit by a pitch, sophomore Matthew Filiaci walked and they stole second and third base, before Burwell hit a wind-blown ground-rule double into the left-field corner to extend the Pirate lead to 6-0.

After the game, SHP head coach Mike Sheppard Jr. said, “Winning the GNT title never gets old. We knew coming into the game that the Nutley pitcher, Sean Fealey, threw hard and he battled out there and he was very tough out there today. Now we can concentrate on the rest of the regular season and the state tournament, which is going to be a challenge, as it always is.”

Drennan said, “I felt like I didn’t really get off to a great start, but as the game went on, I felt more comfortable with my pitches and how I was executing them. My slider felt really good coming out of my hand and my command picked up as the game moved on.”

Maiella commented on his hit. “I had fouled off a couple of pitches, and in a 1-2 count, I just tried to keep it simple, go right through the ball and I was able to get a good swing on that fastball. I love catching JJ. He is an accurate thrower. The slider was working best today, but he also throws a two-seam and a 4-seam fastball, and a change-up.”

Burwell commented on his big hit. “In that at-bat, I was able to battle and I knew that we could definitely use two more runs to help get the victory. Our team works so hard all season long to get to this point and now we can aim for a state title.”

On Monday, May 11, the Pirates defeated Ridge 6-3. Webber was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Burwell was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Junior Ryan Edson (3-0) picked up the victory in relief, pitching three innings.

The following day, the Pirates traveled to Livingston and defeated the Lancers 10-2 to clinch their 12th Super Essex Conference–American Division title. Junior Angel Salcedo (3-1) picked up the victory, allowing two unearned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Drennan was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Burwell, junior Aidan Nugent and senior Jaxson Davis each drove in two runs.

On Thursday, May 14, Livingston traveled to Porcello Field and the Pirates completed the home- and-home series sweep with a 7-3 victory. They built a 4-0 lead, scoring four runs in the third inning, when Filiaci had an RBI double, senior Devin Aiken had a two-run single, and Webber had an RBI fielder’s choice.

After Livingston cut the Pirate lead to 4-3, Maiella hit a three-run triple to right-center field to extend their lead to 7-3. Junior Anthony Mustacciuolo (4-0) picked up the victory in relief of senior Patrick Cassels, who had seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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