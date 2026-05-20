May 20, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match LOGO-SHP

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match

May 13, 2026 55
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Iona Prep LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Iona Prep

May 13, 2026 53
Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

May 13, 2026 48
JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final BASE-SHP Drennan

JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final

May 13, 2026 58

Related Stories

LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match

Jeff Goldberg May 13, 2026 55
LOGO-SHP
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Iona Prep

Jeff Goldberg May 13, 2026 53
FOOT-WO Karriem1
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West Orange HS football alum Karriem hosts camp

Cynthia Cumming May 13, 2026 58
BASE-WO Stevenson1
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Stevenson twins making their mark for West Orange HS baseball team this season

Editor May 14, 2026 65
LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

Jeff Goldberg May 13, 2026 48
BASE-SHP Drennan
3 minutes read

JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final

Jeff Goldberg May 13, 2026 58

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title BASE-SHP GNT 1

Seton Hall Prep baseball team captures Greater Newark Tournament title

May 19, 2026 14
Orange HS girls flag football team wins seven straight games LOGO-OHS 2

Orange HS girls flag football team wins seven straight games

May 19, 2026 17
Belleville HS baseball team enjoys comeback win on Senior Night BASE-BEL13 3

Belleville HS baseball team enjoys comeback win on Senior Night

May 18, 2026 37
Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame FOOT-CHS Mobley1 4

Former CHS football coach Mobley to be inducted into Essex Coaches Hall of Fame

May 18, 2026 49

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