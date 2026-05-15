May 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match LOGO-SHP

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match

May 13, 2026 1
Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track team takes second place at county meet

May 13, 2026 16
JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final BASE-SHP Drennan

JJ Drennan fires no-hitter, sends Seton Hall Prep to the Greater Newark Tournament final

May 13, 2026 18
Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title GOLF-SHP team

Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title

May 6, 2026 57

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LOCAL SPORTS

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match LOGO-SHP 1

Devries, DePaul lead Seton Hall Prep golf at state match

May 13, 2026 1
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Iona Prep LOGO-SHP 2

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Orange HS girls flag football team enjoys five-game win streak LOGO-OHS 4

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