Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Iona Prep

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team faced two top teams in the metropolitan area and went 1-1 to raise its record to 6-7 on the season.

On Tuesday, May 5, the Pirates traveled to Richland to face St. Augustine and lost a tough 10-8 decision. They were led by junior Jack Merklinger, who scored three goals, and fellow junior Derek Sabel, who scored two goals. The other goals were scored by senior Cooper Christian, senior Quinlan Oakes and sophomore Grady Paltos. Senior Drew Merklinger had two assists.

Junior Jagger Zemachson and senior Sean Hayes each had three ground balls. Senior Lucas Angel and junior Josh Grannum were both 4-of-8 at the faceoff X, while senior goalie Brennan Lyons had six saves.

On Saturday, May 9, the Pirates traveled to New Rochelle, N.Y., to take on Iona Prep and won 14-6. The Pirates were led by Jack Merklinger, who scored six goals with two assists, and senior Owen Dunleavy, who scored three goals with one assist. The other goals were scored by Zemachson, Grannum, Sabel, senior Alex Ante and junior Gavin Martin. At the faceoff X, Grannum was 7-of-10 and Angel was 8-of-11. Lyons had eight saves.

Hayes picked up eight ground balls, while Jack Merklinger had five GBs and Zemaachson had four GBs.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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