WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls track and field team won the team title at the Essex County championships, Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, at Woodman Field in Montclair.

The Mountaineers had 88 points in the overall team standings. Montclair Kimberley Academy was second with 68 points.

Senior Corbin Raston won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, and senior Sofia Morrillo won the triple jump to lead WOHS.

On the boys’ side, junior Clavens Pierre won the javelin to lead WOHS, which finished 10th in the overall team standings.

The following are the WOHS Mountaineers’ highlights:

Girls

Raston took first place in 11.97, Morrillo took third place in 12.28 and sophomore Celeste Owens was fourth in 12.30 in the 100-meter dash.

Raston took first place in 25.36 and sophomore Celeste Owens took second place in 25.75 in the 200-meter dash.

Raston took third place in the 400-meter dash in 58.16.

Senior Ava Neretic took fifth place in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 23.63 seconds and she took third place in the 3,200-meter run in 11:47.93.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4:00.74.

Morillo took third place in the long jump at 17 feet, 1.25 inches.

Morrillo took first place in the triple jump at 37-11.5.

Senior Jasymne Parker took second place in the discus at 105-5.

Parker took fourth place at 36-0.5 and freshman Zaya Kolenovic was fifth at 34-2.5 in the shot put.

Boys

Pierre took first place in the javelin at 175-10.

Senior Evan Kerr took sixth in the 800-meter run in 1:59.36.

The 4×400-meter relay team took fifth in 3:27.99.

Junior Ethan Belle took third place in the triple jump at 43-7.75.

Senior Nolan Sulit took third place in the pole vault at 11-0.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry