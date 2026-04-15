Teacher is a finalist in national contest

April 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Photo Gallery: Orange hosts egg hunt on Central Field EO-Egg Search13-C

Photo Gallery: Orange hosts egg hunt on Central Field

April 8, 2026 45
Photo Gallery: Acting out the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday EO-Jesus Walk51-C

Photo Gallery: Acting out the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday

April 8, 2026 67
Pride students celebrate 15 years of philanthropy EO-Pride Academy3-C

Pride students celebrate 15 years of philanthropy

April 8, 2026 65
Beloved resident celebrates 96 years EO-Martin Birthday1-C

Beloved resident celebrates 96 years

April 1, 2026 99

Related Stories

EC-Train Excursion2-C
4 minutes read

Survey says: More weekend trains please

Daniel Jackovino April 15, 2026 2
1776_PAPER_MILL_EVAN_ZIMMERMAN_1886 (1)
5 minutes read

Review: Paper Mill’s ‘1776’ celebrates our nation’s birth

Debbie L. Hochberg April 15, 2026 4
UCL-UNI-Chick Shooting
3 minutes read

East Orange woman among those injured in Chick fil-A shooting

Editor April 15, 2026 3
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
2 minutes read

Continental Army to set up camp at Durand-Hedden House

Editor April 15, 2026 4
BLM-Robotics Team
3 minutes read

BHS Robotics Team comes out on top

Daniel Jackovino April 8, 2026 33
IRV-Town Hall-C
5 minutes read

Races for council, mayor in May

Editor April 8, 2026 36

LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team wins three straight games, improves to 4-1 LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS baseball team wins three straight games, improves to 4-1

April 13, 2026 24
Columbia HS senior Gabe O’Brien is honored to surpass program’s all-time goals mark B-LACROSSE-CHS O'Brien1 2

Columbia HS senior Gabe O’Brien is honored to surpass program’s all-time goals mark

April 9, 2026 62
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious in success in Florida B-LAX-GR Florida 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious in success in Florida

April 8, 2026 59
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week LOGO-SHP 4

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week

April 8, 2026 57

You may have missed

BASE-SHP Shep900th
4 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep baseball coach Mike Sheppard Jr. earns 900th career win

Jeff Goldberg April 15, 2026 2
IRV-Fave Teacher4-C
4 minutes read

Teacher is a finalist in national contest

Joe Ungaro April 15, 2026 6
EC-Train Excursion2-C
4 minutes read

Survey says: More weekend trains please

Daniel Jackovino April 15, 2026 2
1776_PAPER_MILL_EVAN_ZIMMERMAN_1886 (1)
5 minutes read

Review: Paper Mill’s ‘1776’ celebrates our nation’s birth

Debbie L. Hochberg April 15, 2026 4