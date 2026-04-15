Seton Hall Prep baseball coach Mike Sheppard Jr. earns 900th career win

April 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week

April 8, 2026 57
Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys unbeaten start BASE-SHPvMont2

Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys unbeaten start

April 8, 2026 59
Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays

April 1, 2026 60
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team opens the season with tough 7-6 loss against the No. 2-ranked team in the country LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team opens the season with tough 7-6 loss against the No. 2-ranked team in the country

April 1, 2026 93

Related Stories

3 minutes read

Long time friends and competitors finally get a chance to co-star

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta March 17, 2026 181
TRACK-IHS Group 4
1 minute read

Irvington HS senior Sharifa Trocard excels at Group 4 indoor track state championships

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 144
B-HOOPS-BHSvWO2
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys basketball team ends fine 19-win season

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 151
B-HOOPS-SHPvPT
3 minutes read

SHP basketball team vies for Essex County Tournament repeat title

Jeff Goldberg February 18, 2026 145
AJ Cruz. Bloomfield defeats Newark Central 74-45, Feb. 10.
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS boys hoops enjoys winning streak

Joe Ragozzino February 18, 2026 183
MAP-SO Historical3-C
3 minutes read

Preserving history for the future

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta December 17, 2025 529

LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team wins three straight games, improves to 4-1 LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS baseball team wins three straight games, improves to 4-1

April 13, 2026 24
Columbia HS senior Gabe O’Brien is honored to surpass program’s all-time goals mark B-LACROSSE-CHS O'Brien1 2

Columbia HS senior Gabe O’Brien is honored to surpass program’s all-time goals mark

April 9, 2026 62
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious in success in Florida B-LAX-GR Florida 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious in success in Florida

April 8, 2026 57
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week LOGO-SHP 4

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week

April 8, 2026 57

You may have missed

BASE-SHP Shep900th
4 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep baseball coach Mike Sheppard Jr. earns 900th career win

Jeff Goldberg April 15, 2026 1
IRV-Fave Teacher4-C
4 minutes read

Teacher is a finalist in national contest

Joe Ungaro April 15, 2026 2
EC-Train Excursion2-C
4 minutes read

Survey says: More weekend trains please

Daniel Jackovino April 15, 2026 2
1776_PAPER_MILL_EVAN_ZIMMERMAN_1886 (1)
5 minutes read

Review: Paper Mill’s ‘1776’ celebrates our nation’s birth

Debbie L. Hochberg April 15, 2026 4