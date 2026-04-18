Columbia HS baseball team enjoys victories

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School baseball team defeated Wayne and Montclair in consecutive games to improve to 3-4 on the season.

The Cougars rolled to an 18-3 win over Wayne Valley on Saturday, April 11, snapping a four-game losing streak to improve to 2-4 on the season.

Senior Will Iozzio went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and three RBIs; sophomore Jack Livingstone went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs; and Evan Straub went 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs. Senior Anthony Novemsky went 1-for-1 and drove in two runs; junior Landon Heney went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI; and sophomore Henry Leonard went 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a run. Freshman Dex Ellis pitched four innings of one-hit ball with five strikeouts and one walk for the win.

The Cougars defeated Montclair 9-3 on Monday, April 13, at Underhill Field. Columbia scored one run in the fourth inning, four runs in the fifth and four runs in the sixth for a 9-0 lead.

Senior Eli Angelou went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, one run and three RBIs; and senior Joey Kerner went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBIs. Senior Isaac Buchalter went 1-for-2 with two walks; Livingstone went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI; and Evan Straub had an RBI.

Senior Will Iozzio hurled six hitless innings with 10 strikeouts for the win.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost to Seton Hall Prep 7-1 on April 8 at Porcello Field. Junior Lochlan Tuohy went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Kerner went 1-for-3 with a walk and Iozzio was 1-for-1.

CHS fell at Montville 5-4 on Friday, April 10. Montville won it on a walk-off single. Buchalter went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk; Iozzio went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a stolen base and three RBIs; and senior Benji Josefsberg went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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