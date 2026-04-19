Orange High School students to see their work on the big screen

ORANGE— Orange High School students will walk the Red Carpet and then watch their films on the big screen at OPA II Auditorium in Orange on Monday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.

The general public is also invited to this free event, which is the culmination of “DocFilmBoot,” a filmmaking bootcamp that is a collaboration between the local non-profit Cinema Ed and Orange School District.

For the past six weeks mentors from Cinema Ed have been visiting Orange High School to work with filmmaking students to help create 14 short documentaries. The films will then be sent to documentary industry professionals who will judge them and choose the top three documentaries. Awards will be given after the screening.

Cinema Ed provides high school students with a variety of intensive programs designed to teach them the skills they need to craft their own independent films and prepare them for work in the film and television industry.

Through mentorship and industry connections. These programs also provide them with the opportunity to work on specific film projects with professional filmmakers. DocFilmBoot operates as part of a grant from Essex County and Jersey Arts.

One of the mentors for DocFilmBoot, Anthony Jamison, an editor who has worked with Spike Lee and Anthony Minghella, said “these 14 teams have worked hard over the past six weeks to create these timely documentaries – hats off to them.”

Their film teacher, Joseph Guerrero, kept them on track for the whole process. Digital Media teacher Shakeila Tabman has worked with her students to create posters for each film

For additional information on this event and how to obtain tickets, please visit www.CinemaEd.org.

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