A respite stay that feels like home

Why does

keep returning to Job Haines Home for respite care? For her, it’s more than a temporary stay—it’s something she truly enjoys.

Ruth’s journey began when she needed sub-acute care. After her recovery, she wasn’t quite ready to return home and chose to spend a few extra days in assisted living. That short stay made a lasting impression.

She quickly embraced the welcoming environment, engaging activities, and strong sense of community. Ruth enjoys spending time with friends, meeting new people, and staying active. When she’s not participating in activities, she can often be found chatting in the hallway or reading a book—she is an avid reader.

Since then, Ruth has made it a tradition to return whenever her daughter goes on vacation. She views her stays not as care, but as a relaxing getaway.

Ruth often shares that once her son-in-law retires, her family plans to travel more, and she looks forward to continuing her visits. In time, she hopes to make Job Haines Home her permanent residence. Until then, she eagerly anticipates her next respite stay, planned for May.

For more information, contact Reineen Dohman, marketing director at 973-743-0792 ext. 139 or visit job-haines.org. Job Haines Home is located at 250 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield.

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