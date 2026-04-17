Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona

BLOOMFIELD — Junior Teagan Weber went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and five RBIs to lead the Bloomfield High School softball team to an 11-5 win at Verona on Wednesday, April 8, for their second win of the season.

Junior Alyssa Haag went 3-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI; sophomore Julia Miller went 3-for-4 with three runs and two stolen bases; and sophomore Gabriella Bartley went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI.

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Freshman Casey Lardner scattered six hits and struck out seven for the win and, at the plate, she went 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Bengals lost to Montclair 11-10 on Friday, April 10, at Clarks Pond South. After Montclair scored two runs in the top of the seventh, Bloomfield rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning, but fell short. Haag had a single, a double, a walk, three RBIs and one run; senior Abigail Dawson had a single, two walks and an RBI; Lardner had a walk and drove in a run; and Weber had a single and a walk. Junior Natalia Mosquera had two walks and two runs; junior Olivia Mosquera had a walk, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs; and Miller had a walk and a run.

BHS lost at Caldwell 14-4 on Monday, April 13, to move to 2-5 on the season.

In earlier action, BHS defeated Millburn 11-2 in the season opener on Monday, March 30, on the road.

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