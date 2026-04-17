WOHS students performing updated ‘Cinderella’

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School’s Spring Musical, “Cinderella – Enchanted Edition,” is scheduled to be performed this weekend.

The musical is the same fairy tale of a young girl whose inheritance is stripped away from her by her evil stepmother after her father passes away. Forced into servitude, with only animals for friends, Cinderella dreams of better days, and hears of a ball being held by the King to find his son a wife. The rest is fairy tale history.

In 1997, the original musical version of Cinderella was remade for television, featuring additional songs and a diverse cast. The New York Times noted, “The new version has a social conscience, with a multiracial cast and a feminist twist… this “Cinderella” uses special effects sparingly. It emphasizes the inner magic of character, self-reliance and love.”

Show times are Friday, Apr 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

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