James Alvin Batistick

April 17, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona SOFT-BHSvMont1 1

Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona

April 15, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges

April 15, 2026 5
Irvington HS track team excels at Blue Devil Classic TRACK-IHS Blue Devil 3

Irvington HS track team excels at Blue Devil Classic

April 15, 2026 6
Columbia HS softball team victorious LOGO-CHS Columbia 4

Columbia HS softball team victorious

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