Glen Ridge girls basketball team notches victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Mount St. Dominic Academy and West Essex in consecutive games last week.

Junior forward Caitlin Hood scored 18 points to lead the Ridgers to a 43-38 win over Mount St. Dominic Academy on Jan. 13 at MSD in Caldwell. Junior guard Lauren Cifelli had seven points, freshman guard Carly Junger and senior guard Annabel Koss-Defrank each had six, senior forward Allison Snyder had four and senior guard Leila Arda added two.

Koss-Defrank had 14 points, Hood had 11 and Snyder had nine in the 46-29 home win over West Essex on Jan. 15. Senior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie had six points; and Cifelli, junior guard Grace Kennedy and Arda each added two points.

GRHS lost to Immaculate Heart Academy 59-23 on Jan. 17 at the Zach Latteri Foundation Benefit Games at IHA. Hood scored eight points, Arda had five, Koss-Defrank had four, Snyder added three and Cifelli hit a free throw. GRHS moved to 7-6. IHA improved to 10-3.

The following are GRHS upcoming games:

Jan. 22: at University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Newark Academy, 11 a.m.

Jan. 27: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

