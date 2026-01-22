BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team continues to have a great season.

The Bengals defeated Montclair and Clifton in consecutive games to improve to an 11-3 record.

Junior guard Sean Perrota had a strong game with 28 points with four three-pointers, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals to lead Bengals to a 75-61 home win over Montclair on Jan. 15.

Junior guard Cameron Arana scored 17 points with three three-pointers and nine rebounds; junior guard AJ Cruz had 13 points with two three-pointers, four rebounds and two assists; junior guard Jeremiah Gonzalez had 10 points and three assists and freshman guard Asaad Majuta had seven points. Montclair fell to 9-4.

The Bengals defeated Clifton 56-30 at the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Montclair State University on Jan. 17. Gonzalez had 15 points, Cruz had 14, Perrotta had 12 and Arana had eight. Junior guard Waylin Lugo, junior forward Angelo Rosario and junior forward Josiah Hipp each had two.

In earlier action last week, the Bengals lost to Shabazz 51-43 on Jan. 13 at BHS. Cruz led all scorers with 21 points for Bloomfield. Mujata had seven points, Gonzalez had six, Arana had five and senior guard Justin Gray added three. Shabazz improved to 12-0.

The following are BHS upcoming games:

Jan. 22: at Orange, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: North Star Academy, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 27: Millburn, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: Livingston, 7 p.m.

