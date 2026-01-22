Seton Hall Prep basketball team enjoys four-game win streak

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep basketball team won two games last week to raise its record to 10-3. The Pirates also have won four in a row.

The Pirates traveled to East Orange on Jan. 13 to face East Orange Campus High School. The Pirates defeated the Panthers 61-48. They were led by junior Anthony Gonzalez, who scored 25 points with five assists and five steals, and senior Daniel Beazer, who scored 16 points with six rebounds.

Elijah Caldwell led East Orange Campus with 18 points.

The Pirates went to Montclair State University Panzer Athletic Center on Jan. 16 to take on Delbarton in the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic and defeated the Green Wave 60-38. The Pirates were led by freshman Bryce McCray, who scored 12 points on four 3-pointers; sophomore Infinite Sincere-Amen Ra, who scored 11 points; senior Alex Ante, who scored 10 points; Gonzalez, who had nine points, five rebounds and eight assists; and junior Avery George, who had nine points.

The Pirates were scheduled to host Arts HS on Jan. 20 and St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) on Jan. 22 at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and Bob Farrell Court.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry