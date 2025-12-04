Girls soccer star Roslyn Almodovar rises to the top at Belleville HS

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Roslyn Almodovar has etched her name in the annals of Belleville High School athletics.

The senior became the all-time leading scorer for the girls soccer program. She finished her four-year career with 67 goals and 38 assists for a total of 172 points.

Almodovar will always cherish her career at BHS.

“One of my favorite memories of playing at Belleville was my senior night,” said Almodovar in an email. “My family created many posters and decorated extensively, while my distant family traveled from out of state to watch. My friends supported us with signs and cheered the entire game. My teammates decorated the locker room and got us all baskets. During the game, when one of us scored, we all ran to celebrate with them and the crowd was cheering in the stands. We ended up winning that game, and although it was sad because we knew that the season was coming to an end, the people who came out to support us made it one of the most fun and memorable nights in all four years.”

Playing with her teammates and for BHS head coach Jennifer Alves also was a joy for Almodovar.

“I came into my freshman year of preseason not knowing anyone,” said Almodovar, who will continue her soccer career at Mercy University at the Division II level. “I didn’t know it then, but my teammates would become some of my closest friends. Even my friends who have graduated are still so important to me. It’s one thing to love my friends like family, but it’s another to get to play the sport I love with the people I love. They truly are the reason why the past four years of high school have been so special to me. Playing for coach Alves has taught me to think for myself as well. I’ve always preferred to assist rather than score, but she’s the one who taught me it’s ok to be selfish sometimes. Without this, I wouldn’t have accomplished what I have.”

Likewise, Alves said it was a pleasure coaching Almodovar.

“Coaching Roslyn over the past four years has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” Alves said in an email. “From the moment she joined us as a freshman, she brought a rare combination of competitiveness, intelligence and genuine love for the game. As a midfielder, she became the engine of Belleville girls soccer — calm under pressure, relentlessly hardworking and always the player her teammates could count on.

“This season, she closed her career by breaking the school record with 67 goals, an achievement made even more remarkable because she did it from the midfield. But what has always stood out to me even more than the goals is her character. As a two-year varsity captain, Roslyn led with maturity beyond her years. Her voice, her presence and her example shaped the culture of this program.”

Almodovar is just as driven off the field as she is on it.

“Off the field, she never stopped striving for excellence,” Alves noted. “As an AP student, Roslyn balanced demanding coursework with her commitment to the sport — proving that her work ethic extends far beyond the field. And now, we couldn’t be prouder that she is committed to Mercy University, where she will continue her academic and soccer careers.

“They’re not just getting a talented player — they’re getting a leader, a competitor and a person who elevates everyone around her.

“Roslyn leaves Belleville as a record-breaker, a role model and a legacy-builder. She has set a standard future players will look up to for years to come. I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had the honor to coach her, and I can’t wait to see all she achieves next.”

Almodovar, who will major in exercise science at Mercy, hopes to be involved with athletics in some capacity after graduating college.

“After college, my dream is to continue to play soccer, but if not, I want to still be a part of athletics by helping athletes through physical therapy,” she said.

Almodovar made the First Team in the All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division this season, voted by the divisional coaches. Other BHS players who were honored in the All–SEC-Colonial are Krisla Perez, who made First Team; Emely Barta, who made Second Team; and Tiffany Silva, who made Honorable Mention. The Bucs had six wins on the season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry