Belleville HS baseball team wins three straight games, improves to 4-1

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School baseball team has enjoyed a strong surge to start the season.

The Buccaneers won three straight games to improve to a 4-1 record through Saturday, April 11.

Senior Sean Walsh pitched a complete game and did not allow an earned run, and he helped his own cause at the plate by going 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Bucs to a 5-3 win over Bloomfield on Monday, April 6, in Bloomfield.

The Bucs defeated Bloomfield again two days later by a 6-2 score at home. Junior outfielder Mike Noboa went 2-for-3 and senior Jordan Armstrong pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the save.

The Bucs rolled to a 14-2 victory over Linden on Saturday, April 11. Junior outfielder Chris Espejo went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Junior Deangelo Zuniga pitched four strong innings for the win. Senior Marcos Atehortua pitched three scoreless innings of relief with seven strikeouts.

BHS head coach Joe Sorce particularly has been impressed by the play of catcher Nate Diaz.

“We have been getting excellent catching from junior Nate Diaz,” said Sorce. “Nate has really stepped up this year. He’s doing a great job behind the plate and has been doing a good job in the 2 spot.”

The Bucs have four games this week.

They will visit Cedar Grove on Monday, April 13. Walsh will get the start on the mound.

The Bucs will host Cedar Grove on Wednesday, April 15, at 4 p.m.

After visiting Barringer on Friday, April 17, in Newark, they will travel to Lyndhurst on Saturday, April 18, at 11 a.m.

“We will definitely be tested this week, so we need to tighten up a few things and make sure we keep improving every day,” said Sorce.

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