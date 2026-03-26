March 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City WRESTLE-SHP states5

Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City

March 18, 2026 61
Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season B-HOOPS-SHP

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

March 11, 2026 109
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at region, advances 7 to state finals in Atlantic City LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at region, advances 7 to state finals in Atlantic City

March 11, 2026 76
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completes 10-win campaign HOCK-SHP3

Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team completes 10-win campaign

March 4, 2026 91

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood B-HOOPS-SHP Gonzalez1 1

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March 24, 2026 8
Nutley HS girls wrestler Michelle Gavilanes earns third-place medal at state championships in AC WRESTLE-NHS girls1 2

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March 24, 2026 8
Belleville HS baseball team seeks strong season BASE-BEL web 3

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Columbia HS lineman Hans Archer thrilled to compete in Phil Simms NJ North–South Football Classic FOOT-CHS Archer2 4

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