Author of Judy Blume book gives talk at bookstore in Maplewood

March 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Maplewood artists wins fellowship from state MAP-Thomas Fellow-BW

Maplewood artists wins fellowship from state

March 25, 2026 35
1939 voyage of ocean liner recalled at Holocaust Remembrance MAP-Interfaith Service3-C

1939 voyage of ocean liner recalled at Holocaust Remembrance

March 18, 2026 70
Everyday heroes are honored at JESPY appreciation breakfast MAP-Crossing Guards2-C

Everyday heroes are honored at JESPY appreciation breakfast

March 11, 2026 113
Chili veteran wins his fourth cookoff MAP-Chili Contest5-C

Chili veteran wins his fourth cookoff

March 11, 2026 110

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood B-HOOPS-SHP Gonzalez1 1

Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood

March 24, 2026 7
Nutley HS girls wrestler Michelle Gavilanes earns third-place medal at state championships in AC WRESTLE-NHS girls1 2

Nutley HS girls wrestler Michelle Gavilanes earns third-place medal at state championships in AC

March 24, 2026 7
Belleville HS baseball team seeks strong season BASE-BEL web 3

Belleville HS baseball team seeks strong season

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Columbia HS lineman Hans Archer thrilled to compete in Phil Simms NJ North–South Football Classic FOOT-CHS Archer2 4

Columbia HS lineman Hans Archer thrilled to compete in Phil Simms NJ North–South Football Classic

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