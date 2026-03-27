Township reports one homicide in 2025

IRVINGTON — The township recently announced that it had recorded just one homicide during 2025.

“One life lost is one life too many,” Mayor Tony Vauss said in a pamphlet announcing the statistic. “Our goal is zero – zero homicides, zero violence. But what this year demonstrates is that disciplined leadership, sustained strategy and authentic community partnership can save lives.”

Crime in New Jersey dropped statewide in 2025 with shootings declining for the third consecutive year, a 9% decrease in auto thefts, and significant drops in violent crime in cities like Newark and Camden. Total shootings hit a record low with 559 victims, and overall homicide

rates in studied cities dropped by 21% compared to 2024, according to the Council on Criminal Justice.

In Irvington, the homicide totals for previous years include five in 2024, six in 2019, six in 2023 but the township experienced 14 years with more than 10 homicides between 2000 and 2014, with peaks of 27 in 2003 and 28 in 2005.

“Safety is built through credibility and consistency,” said Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers. “Year by year, block by block, we worked to earn trust and that trust directly impacts outcomes.”

The pamphlet announcing the achievement said that key components included the following:

• Intelligence-led and date driven deployment

• Expanded patrol visibility and targeted border patrol units

• Real-time crime analysis

• Seasonal operations focused on historically high risk periods

• Interagency collaboration with county, state and federal partners

• Department-wide emphasis on professionalism and accountability.

The township received numerous congratulatory messages including from Sen. Cory Booker, U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver and Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones.

“It is with great honor that I commend the Township of Irvington for its noteworthy reduction in crime,” McIver said. “Public safety is the core of democracy, and your residents deserve to feel protected in their own community.”

Deputy Police Director Ardwin Way said the historic moment belongs to the entire Irvington family.

“Mayor Tony Vauss and Public Safety Director Tracy Bowers set the vision and demanded excellence, and the Irvington Police Department rose to the challenge with professionalism, courage and discipline,” Way said.

Vauss noted the historic milestone but said the work continue.

“This year shows what is possible,” Vauss said. “Our responsibility now is to sustain it until every family is safe.”

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