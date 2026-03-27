IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls flag football team, which has been one of the best programs in the area for the past few years, enters a new era.

Thymir Lassiter, a 2017 Irvington High School graduate, is the new head coach of the Blue Knights, succeeding Kyle Steele. Incidentally, Lassiter succeeded Steele this past winter as the IHS boys head wrestling coach.

Lassiter, who was a standout football player and wrestler for the Blue Knights, is excited to lead the girls flag football team.

“I’m extremely excited to be the head coach of the flag football team,” he said. “It’s a dope opportunity to be a part of a sport that’s rising so fast and be a part of a program that already has some flag football history. I’ve been a part of the staff for three years, being under some of the best flag coaches in the state, so given this opportunity I want to just build off the success we already have, winning a state title in 2022 and also winning the Nike Kickoff Classic in Oregon, with an All-American athlete (Janasia Wilson), who is now signed with Nike. This is all big things, so I want to just keep the ball rolling.”

The Blue Knights were state-runnerups in 2021 after winning the state title the following year.

Irvington will be led by several talented returning players.

Lassister said “a few girls who are returning and can help a lot are Rochelle Phillips, a four-year utility player who can legit help up in any aspect of the game; Jadzai Harris, helping us big on the receiving end and on the backend as a safety; senior Bryanna Phillips and junior Nakeyah Jones, who are huge helps on the defensive end. All these girls have all-conference potential and Rochelle Phillips is already an all-conference kid, so with these girls and a few added pieces, I think we can actually make a run.

“I like to win, so I expect us to be able to finish and win games and be able to play in the games that matter to us as a team, games like conference championships, playing in playoff games and state championship games, especially with the girls we have who have some experience and aren’t afraid to work hard.”

The Blue Knights will begin the season on April 2 when they host St. Benedict’s Prep at 11 a.m.

The following are other upcoming games:

April 13: at Livingston, 4:30 p.m.

April 23: Empowerment Academy Charter, 4 p.m.

April 28: at BeLOVED Community Charter (Jersey City), 7 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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