Belleville HS baseball team wins in season opener behind Sean Walsh, Marcos Atehortua

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball split two games against Newark Academy to start the season.

The Buccaneers won the season opener 6-3 on Tuesday, March 31.

Senior Sean Walsh pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts. Walsh also had an RBI single. Senior shortstop Marcos Atehortua also had a two-run single.

Belleville lost the second game 5-4 at Newark Academy on Friday, April 3. Newark Academy scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Senior Jordan Armstrong pitched well in relief of starter Edwin Velazquez. “This was Jordan’s first pitching appearance in two years due to injury,” noted Belleville head coach Joe Sorce. “We were impressed with how he threw the ball and his poise. He certainly is going to be key for us this season.

“All of our offense was in the first inning when we scored four runs on four hits. I’m sure we will find more offensive consistency as we move along.”

The Bucs are at Bloomfield on Monday, April 6, at 4 p.m. Walsh will get the start.

On Wednesday April 8, the Bucs will host Bloomfield. Senior Edwin Velazquez will get the start.

On Saturday, April 11, the Bucs will be at Linden at 11 a.m. Junior Deangelo Zuniga will get the start. Armstrong will remain in the bullpen as the Bucs’ top reliever.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry