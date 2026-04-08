April 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Belleville HS baseball team wins in season opener behind Sean Walsh, Marcos Atehortua LOGO-BEL2

Belleville HS baseball team wins in season opener behind Sean Walsh, Marcos Atehortua

April 6, 2026 40
Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter BASE-NHS2

Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter

April 6, 2026 45
West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors G-HOOPS-WO ECT1

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

April 1, 2026 33
Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

April 1, 2026 45

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange’s Elliot Cadeau leads Univ. of Michigan men’s basketball team to national title, named Most Outstanding Player HOOPS-WO Cadeau2 1

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Belleville HS baseball team wins in season opener behind Sean Walsh, Marcos Atehortua LOGO-BEL2 2

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