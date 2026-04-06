Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter

NUTLEY, NJ — Sean Fealey had a dream first start of the season on the mound.

Fealey, a 6-foot-4 junior right-hander, fired a seven-inning, no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead the Nutley High School baseball team to a 6-0 win over St. Benedict’s Prep on Thursday, April 2, at the Nutley Park Oval in the team’s second game of the season.

Fealey walked three and hit one batter in a 109-pitch outing.

In the first game of the season, the Raiders defeated the same St. Benedict’s Prep opponent 6-2 at SBP in Newark on Tuesday, March 31.

Nutley moved to a 2-1 record on the season after losing to Old Tappan 12-3 on Saturday, April 4, at the Park Oval.

Fealey is coming off a strong basketball season for the Raiders this past winter season, earning Second-Team honors on the All–Super Essex Conference-National Division to help the Raiders finish with a 17-10 record.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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