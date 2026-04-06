April 6, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors G-HOOPS-WO ECT1

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

April 1, 2026 9
Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

April 1, 2026 22
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign B-LAX-GRvML10

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

April 1, 2026 28
East Orange Campus HS, Orange HS and Irvington HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex honors

East Orange Campus HS, Orange HS and Irvington HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex honors

April 1, 2026 25

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter BASE-NHS2 1

Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter

April 6, 2026 3
West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors G-HOOPS-WO ECT1 2

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

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Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals 3

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign B-LAX-GRvML10 4

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

April 1, 2026 28

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