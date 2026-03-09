Nutley HS girls wrestlers Michelle Gavilanes and Izzy Timonera advance to state championships in Atlantic City

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School girls wrestlers Michelle Gavilanes and Izzy Timonera enjoyed stellar performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 1 tournament at Vernon High School on March 8.

Gavilanes took second place in the 145-pound class and Timonera took third place in the 100-pound class.

As a result, they qualified for the NJSIAA state championships.

Gavilanes, a sophomore, won by decision over Olyvia Bowie (Bergenfield) 5-0 in the quarterfinals and won by major decision over Abby Sultanbek (Tenafly) 13-3 in the semifinals.

In the final, Gavilanes lost by pin to Eva Barry (Newton/Kittatinny) in 2:50 to move to 40-4 on the season.

Timonera, a senior, lost by major decision to Alysa Patel (Paramus Catholic) 10-0 in the quarterfinals. Timonera bounced back and won four straight bouts. She won by major decision over Marielle Gonzalez (Becton/Wood-Ridge) 12-4 in the consolation first round. She won by pin over Sophia Washburn (Lakeland) in 21 seconds in the consolation second round. Timonera won by pin over Belinda Minervini (Mount Olive/Randolph) in 1:19 in the consolation semifinals.

In the third-place match, Timonera won by decision over Addison Petersen (Newton/Kittatinny) 6-0 to improve to 34-9 on the season.

Gavilanes and Timonera were the lone NHS wrestlers in the region tournament.

The NJSIAA state championships, which consist of the top four finishers in each weight class from the four region tournaments, will take place at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14, along with the boys state championships.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry