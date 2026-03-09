East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team posts winning season
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team enjoyed a winning season, despite losing in the first round of the postseason.
The Jaguars finished with a 12-8 record after losing at seventh-seeded Parsippany Hills 39-34 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Feb. 26.
Senior Ariana McKinnon scored 13 points with seven steals, three rebounds and three assists; freshman Syreeta Flood had eight points and five rebounds; and senior Aniyah Bethrop had six points with two rebounds for the 10th-seeded Jaguars. Sophomore Mack Destinee scored five points and senior Kerla Mathurin had two points, seven rebounds and three blocks for EOCHS.