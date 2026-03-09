East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team posts winning season

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team enjoyed a winning season, despite losing in the first round of the postseason.

The Jaguars finished with a 12-8 record after losing at seventh-seeded Parsippany Hills 39-34 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Feb. 26.

Senior Ariana McKinnon scored 13 points with seven steals, three rebounds and three assists; freshman Syreeta Flood had eight points and five rebounds; and senior Aniyah Bethrop had six points with two rebounds for the 10th-seeded Jaguars. Sophomore Mack Destinee scored five points and senior Kerla Mathurin had two points, seven rebounds and three blocks for EOCHS.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry