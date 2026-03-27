Nutley HS spring team schedules

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School spring teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The softball team will play its home games at Grant Avenue field, located at 45 Park Ave.

The boys lacrosse team lost to River Dell in the season opener on March 24 at home.

Baseball

March 31: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m

April 2: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

April 4: Old Tappan, 11 a.m.

April 6: West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 8: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 11: Northern Highlands, 10 a.m.

April 13: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 18: River Dell, 11 a.m.

April 20: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

April 21: at Bernards, 4 p.m.

April 22: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Westwood, 11 a.m.

April 27: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

May 4: at Ridgewood, 4:15 p.m.

May 7: Wayne Valley, 7 p.m.

May 9: at Lyndhurst, 7 p.m.

May 12: Caldwell, 6 p.m.

May 14: at Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: Belleville, 11 a.m.

May 18: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 19: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 21: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Softball

March 30: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

March 31: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 6: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 8: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 9: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 13: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 18: at Immaculate Heart Academy tournament.

April 20: Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 22: West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 25: Black and Gold Tournament, at Cedar Grove.

April 27: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 30: Becton, 4 p.m.

May 4: at Verona, 4 p.m.

May 6: Bloomfield, 6 p.m.

May 7: at West Milford, 4 p.m.

May 12: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

May 16: Morris Hills tournament, 9 a.m.

May 21: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Home games at Grant Ave. Field (45 Park Ave.).

Boys lacrosse

March 24: River Dell, 4 p.m.

March 28: Old Tappan, 4 p.m.

April 1: at Boonton, 4 p.m.

April 4: Newark Academy, 11 a.m.

April 8: Dayton, 4 p.m.

April 10: High Point, 4:30 p.m.

April 13: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Oratory Prep, 4 p.m.

April 17: Hackettstown, 4:30 p.m.

April 22: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Rutherford, 10 a.m.

April 28: Pompton Lakes, 4 p.m.

May 5: at Verona, 4 p.m.

May 7: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 11: Park Ridge, 6:30 p.m.*

May 16: Bergen Tech, time to be determined.*

Home games at Father Glotzbach Field.

*at Tangorra Field/Park Oval.

Boys volleyball

March 27: at East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

March 31: Orange, 4 p.m.

April 1: Clifton, 4 p.m.

April 2: Technology, 4 p.m.

April 4: Clifton tournament, 9 a.m.

April 6: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 8: Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 9: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 13: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 15: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 18: at Belleville tournament, 8 a.m.

April 20: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

May 4: at East Side, 4 p.m.

May 6: at Orange, 4 p.m.

May 13: West Essex, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 18: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

May 20: East Side, 4 p.m.

Girls flag football

April 8: West Orange, 6:30 p.m.

April 17: Belleville, 6:30 p.m.

April 22: at Montclair, 5 p.m.

April 29: Payne Tech, 6:30 p.m.

May 6: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 4:30 p.m.

May 12: at Orange, 4:30 p.m.

May 14: Passaic County Tech, 6:30 p.m.

May 21: at West Side, 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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