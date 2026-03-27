East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted

EAST ORANGE/ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball team featured five players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors this season, as voted by the divisional coaches. The American Division is the top division in the conference. The EOCHS honorees are:

First team: junior guard James Roberts.

Second Team: junior guard Elijah Caldwell and junior guard William Dyer.

Honorable Mention: junior guard Stageon King and sophomore guard Je’zi Lewis.

The American Division is the top division in the SEC.

The Jaguars, under head coach Gabe Baltimore, won the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament championship and finished with an 18-13 season.

Orange High School junior Amadou Traore was named to the Second Team on the All–SEC–Colonial Division.

Photo by Steve Ellmore

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