Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team is looking to have another outstanding season.

The Pirates last season went 22-2. They captured their 20th Greater Newark Tournament title and their 11th Super Essex Conference–American Division title.

The Pirates were led on the mound by Wake Forest commit Marcelo Harsch (7-0 record, 0.32 earned run average) and junior and Boston College commit JJ Drennan (7-0 record, 1.39 ERA). At the plate, SHP was led by senior catcher and Middlebury commit Henry Ayers (.493 batting average, 23 RBI), junior and West Virginia commit Jordan Burwell (.478, five home runs, 30 RBI) and senior and Virginia commit William Mahala (.418, five HRs, 23 RBI).

This season, they will be led by seniors Drennan, Burwell, Daniel Comtois (Gettysburg commit), Xavier McKnight (St. Peter’s University commit), Pat Cassels (Rutgers University) and Devin Aiken (Ithaca College commit); and juniors Angel Salcedo (Seton Hall University commit) and Joey Maiella.

SHP head coach Mike Sheppard Jr. enters his 40th year as a high school head coach and 39th year as the head coach at Seton Hall Prep. His current record stands at 893-238-7 (.788 winning percentage).

The Pirates will host Montclair on March 31 in the season opener at Porcello Field at the Kelly Athletic Complex at 4 p.m.

The following is the rest of the schedule:

April 2: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 4: Randolph, 11 a.m.

April 6: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 8: Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 9: Mid-Atlantic Baseball Challenge, at Delbarton, vs. Poly Prep (Brooklyn, N.Y.), 4 p.m.

April 10-11, Mid-Atlantic Baseball Challenge, opponents and times to be determined.

April 13: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 15: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 17: Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.

April 18: Old Bridge, 11 a.m.

April 20: West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 22: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

April 25: Msg. Farrell (Staten Island, N.Y.), 11 a.m.

April 27: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

May 1: 93rd Greater Newark Tournament first round.

May 2: Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.), 10 a.m.

May 6: GNT quarterfinals.

May 8: at Hun School, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: GNT semifinals.

May 11: Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

May 12: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 14: Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 16: GNT final, at Verona.

May 19: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

May 20: Ramapo, 4:30 p.m.

May 22: at Roxbury, 11 a.m.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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