March 27, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood B-HOOPS-SHP Gonzalez1

Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood

March 24, 2026 17
Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City WRESTLE-SHP states5

Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City

March 18, 2026 62
Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season B-HOOPS-SHP

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

March 11, 2026 109
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at region, advances 7 to state finals in Atlantic City LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team excels at region, advances 7 to state finals in Atlantic City

March 11, 2026 78

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year BASE-SHP GNT2 1

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year

March 25, 2026 2
East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0441 2

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Nutley HS spring team schedules LOGO-Nutley 3

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March 25, 2026 4
Nutley HS boys wrestling team enjoys dominant season, Mike DiPiano Jr. named district, region and state Coach of the Year WRESTLE-NHS DiPiano1 4

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