Andrea D. Anuscavage

March 27, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year BASE-SHP GNT2 1

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East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0441 2

East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted

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Nutley HS spring team schedules LOGO-Nutley 3

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Nutley HS boys wrestling team enjoys dominant season, Mike DiPiano Jr. named district, region and state Coach of the Year WRESTLE-NHS DiPiano1 4

Nutley HS boys wrestling team enjoys dominant season, Mike DiPiano Jr. named district, region and state Coach of the Year

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