Andrea D. Anuscavage

Andrea Kasperan Anuscavage, age 78, of Bloomfield, passed away on 3/22/26. She was born and raised in Newark N.J. She was born on 7/28/47.

Andrea Kasperan Anuscavage passed away surrounded by the love of her husband and son. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, aunt, cousin, friend and a cherished grandmother (Babcia) whose kindness, laughter and love touched all who knew her.

Andrea will be remembered most for the love she gave to her family, friends and the care she showed to those around her. She was the heart of her home and a steady source of comfort, warmth and support. She was happiest when everyone was gathered together, always making sure no one left her home without a full plate and feeling loved. Her memory will be treasured forever. She was a devoted Catholic whose faith guided her life and gave her strength, compassion, and deep love of her family and others.

She generously dedicated her time and service to several American Legion posts, including Posts 139, 310, and 109, as well as Bergen County Salon 799. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary, the Sacred Heart Rosary Society, and also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart.

She found great joy in visiting Lake George and the Pennsylvania mountains, and cherished her many trips driving south, especially to Tennessee and other southern destinations. She had a deep love for the golden oldies, with favorites too numerous to mention, and especially treasured reading A Woman of Substance. She enjoyed embroidery and ceramics, playing board games, watching classic films, camping, and taking road trips. In quieter moments, she delighted in playing games on her tablet and relaxing with a glass of wine.

She leaves behind her family, who will miss her deeply and carry her love with them always.

Andrea will be remembered with love and gratitude for the beautiful life she lived and the many lives she touched.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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