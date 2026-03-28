Students build trebuchet for contest at Picatinny Arsenal

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School Technology Student Association competed in the 10th annual pumpkin contest at Picatinny Arsenal on March 13 and took second place.

“The students designed, engineered and built a unique merlin/whipper trebuchet that utilized falling weights attached to a spiral structure for power,” said advisor and teacher Max Grossman. “Our machine this year threw a team record of 575 feet to come in second place.”

Due to scheduling delays, the team used cantaloupes instead of pumpkins.

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