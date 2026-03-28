Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season

March 28, 2026

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East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0441

East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted

March 25, 2026 19
Nutley HS spring team schedules LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS spring team schedules

March 25, 2026 18
Nutley HS boys wrestling team enjoys dominant season, Mike DiPiano Jr. named district, region and state Coach of the Year WRESTLE-NHS DiPiano1

Nutley HS boys wrestling team enjoys dominant season, Mike DiPiano Jr. named district, region and state Coach of the Year

March 24, 2026 15
UPDATED: Bloomfield HS girls flag football program makes its debut this spring LOGO-BHS-Bengals

UPDATED: Bloomfield HS girls flag football program makes its debut this spring

March 27, 2026 43

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Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year BASE-SHP GNT2 2

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