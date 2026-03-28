Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track and field teams are riding high after an exceptional indoor season, arguably their most successful in years, highlighted by a national championship and five All-Americans. With the entire roster returning, the Blue Knights are positioned for an outstanding outdoor campaign.

Sharifa Trocard, a senior girls standout, will lead the charge in mid-distance events. After winning the sectional title in the 400 meters and 800 meters indoors, she’s committed to competing in both events through the outdoor season and nationals.

Trocard will also represent her country, Dominican Republic, at the Caribbean Games as part of their Junior National Team, before returning to compete for the team through nationals.

The national championship shuttle hurdle relay squad will aim to replicate their success in the 110-meter shuttle hurdles. The squad will be ably led by the newly appointed girls head coach Eddie Greene, who brings expertise and proven leadership to the hurdles program.

Sophomore Oneil Henderson will lead the way for the boys in both the triple jump and long jump. While the Knights have several athletes who showed great promise indoors, outdoor competition will provide the opportunity to showcase their full potential in these technical events.

Elijah Jackson, a talented freshman, will anchor the throws program. Jackson made an impressive debut indoors, earning a freshman New Jersey No. 2 ranking this season.

A wave of new runners and jumpers have joined the outdoor roster after competing in other sports during the indoor season. “The coaching staff and I are excited about the fresh talent and the potential for these athletes to strengthen the program’s competitive depth and contribute to the Blue Knights’ mission of excellence,” said IHS boys head coach Dwayne Cox.

The IHS track program hosted its first-ever home invitational on March 21 at the Ralph C. Steele Athletic Complex. “The opening meet was a huge success, highlighted by dominant performances from the Irvington Knights across multiple events,” said Greene.

The Blue Knights posted wins in the freshman boys 100 meters, freshman girls 100 meters, novice girls 100 meters, freshman boys 110 hurdles, novice boys 110 hurdles, a 1-2-3 sweep in the novice girls 100 hurdles, freshman boys 800, novice girls mile, freshman boys mile, novice boys long jump, freshman boys shot put, novice boys shot put, novice girls shot put and a sweep off all the relay events.

The competing schools were Marion P. Thomas Charter, Franklin School, West Caldwell Tech, BelovED Community Charter and Science Park.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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