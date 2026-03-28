Students showcase their voices

EAST ORANGE — The third Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratorical Competition showcased student voice, reflection, and leadership across the middle school.

Sixteen middle school speakers were selected overall, following classroom-level speaking contests conducted by each English Language Arts teacher.

In each class, students prepared and delivered speeches responding to the prompt, If Dr. King were alive today, what would he think of the world?

The top speakers from each classroom earned the opportunity to present their speeches during the schoolwide competition.

Students in grades six through eight were called down to the assembly, filling the auditorium to support their peers as the selected speakers took the stage.

The event highlighted thoughtful perspectives, confidence, and powerful student expression, as participants reflected on current social issues through the lens of Dr. King’s legacy. The atmosphere emphasized courage, preparation, and the importance of using one’s voice.

The program was thoughtfully structured, with performing arts presentations after every four speakers, including performances by the choir, String Orchestra, a piano and violin duet, and dance.

The competition was judged by East Orange leaders and educators, including Mayor Ted R. Green, Councilwoman Takema Garrett-Ward, educator Nicole Cill, and Councilman Bergson Leneus, whose presence reinforced the value of civic engagement and youth leadership.

The event served as a meaningful reminder that King’s message continues to inspire the next generation to speak with purpose and lead with integrity.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry