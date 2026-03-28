Mayor says Target will mark milestone

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange Chamber of Commerce had the Mayor’s Annual Breakfast on Thursday, March 12, at the Wilshire Grand Hotel.

The event brought together local business leaders, educators, and government officials to celebrate the continued growth and resilience of the West Orange community.

The morning’s proceedings were led by Event Chair Paul Petigrow, who served as the master of ceremonies.

The program opened with a patriotic salute to the flag by West Orange Historian Joe Fagan. It was followed by a performance of the national anthem by students with the West Orange High School Orchestra; Josie Mair, Ava Neretic, Jay Stevenson, and Cormac O’Gorman.

The Invocation was led by Zachary Guyton from Bethany Church.

Executive Director Nichole Mariette provided the welcoming remarks, setting a collaborative tone for the morning.

A highlight of the event was the recognition of long-standing commitment to the community; Chamber President Ron Silikovitz honored Ken Baris of Jordan Baris Realty/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and David Worrall of Worrall Media for their enduring service to the West Orange business community.

There was also a moment of silence for Lou LaSalle, a long time community member who had a distinguished professional career in corporate, public, and governmental affairs. LaSalle passed away in December at the age of 91.

Mayor Susan McCartney delivered her State of the Town address, offering a comprehensive look at the township’s recent successes and future goals.

Key highlights of McCartney’s speech included:

• McCartney thanked all the township departments for their hard work day in and day out. The mayor extended a special thank you to the Department of Public Works for their tireless efforts in snow removal during recent winter storms.

• McCartney talked about the upcoming opening of Target at Essex Green, a significant milestone for local commerce and convenience.

West Orange High School Principal Oscar Guerrero took the stage to recognize some of the township’s brightest young minds. Special honors were given to Valedictorian Josie Mair and Salutatorian Ava Neretic, alongside fellow high-achieving students Violet Kohlenstein, Caleb Bahn, Silas Smith, Adam Barakat, Emil Koning, Ava DeBarros, David Milstein, and Marshall Greer.

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