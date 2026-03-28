March 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year BASE-SHP GNT2

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year

March 25, 2026 22
Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood B-HOOPS-SHP Gonzalez1

Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood

March 24, 2026 28
Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City WRESTLE-SHP states5

Seton Hall Prep wrestler Rocco Salerno earns sixth-place medal at state championships in Atlantic City

March 18, 2026 68
Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season B-HOOPS-SHP

Seton Hall Prep hoops makes great comeback, but falls short in North, Non-Public ‘A’ final, finishes with another 20-win season

March 11, 2026 112

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LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season B-LAX-SHP champs 1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season

March 25, 2026 1
Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season TRACK-IHS sectional1 2

Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season

March 25, 2026 2
Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year BASE-SHP GNT2 3

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year

March 25, 2026 22
East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0441 4

East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted

March 25, 2026 19

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