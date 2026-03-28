Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is coming off a stellar 21-3 season last spring, capturing the Super Essex Conference–American Division, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament and the Kyle Kirst Cup titles. They were led by seniors Nolan Sabel (70 goals, 36 assists), Joe DelMauro (41 goals, 30 assists) and Clark Rich (33 goals 14 assists), and juniors Owen Dunleavy (39 goals, 14 assists) and Alex Ante (13 goals, nine assists).

This year, they will open the season on March 28 against one of the top teams in the country, Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.), at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. They will be led by seniors Cooper Christian (committed to Sacred Heart) Sean Hayes (High Point), Ante (Stony Brook), Drew Merklinger (Gettysburg), goalie Brennan Lyons, and Quinlan Oakes (Stevens Tech), FOGO Lucas Angel (Fairfield); and juniors Jagger Zemachson (Duke), Derek Sabel (Navy) and Jack Merklinger (Georgetown).

Schedule

March 28: Chaminade (Mineola, N.Y.), noon.

March 31: at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

April 4: at Caldwell, 11 a.m.

April 7: at Summit, 4:30 p.m.

April 10: Notre Dame Golden Classic, at University of Notre Dame (Arlotta Stadium), vs. Loyola (Los Angeles, Calif.), 10 a.m.

April 11: Notre Dame Golden Classic, vs. Western Reserve (Hudson, Ohio), noon.

April 14: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 18: Delbarton, noon.

April 21: Montclair, 4:30 p.m.

April 25: Chatham, 11 a.m..

April 28: at Fairfield College Prep (Conn.), 6 p.m.

May 5: at St. Augustine Prep (Richland), 4:30 p.m.

May 9: at Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.), 11 a.m.

May 12: Brunswick School, 4:30 p.m.

May 14: Glen Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: at Pope John XXIII (Sparta), 10 a.m.

May 19: West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

May 22: at Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone), 4:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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