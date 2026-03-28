March 28, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season TRACK-IHS sectional1

Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season

March 25, 2026 4
East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted B-HOOPS-EOvOHS 0441

East Orange HS boys basketball team boasts five All–SEC honorees, Orange HS’ Traore is feted

March 25, 2026 22
Nutley HS spring team schedules LOGO-Nutley

Nutley HS spring team schedules

March 25, 2026 19
Nutley HS boys wrestling team enjoys dominant season, Mike DiPiano Jr. named district, region and state Coach of the Year WRESTLE-NHS DiPiano1

Nutley HS boys wrestling team enjoys dominant season, Mike DiPiano Jr. named district, region and state Coach of the Year

March 24, 2026 17

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to banner season BOWL-NHS team 1

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to banner season

March 24, 2026 1
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season B-LAX-SHP champs 2

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season

March 25, 2026 2
Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season TRACK-IHS sectional1 3

Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season

March 25, 2026 4
Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year BASE-SHP GNT2 4

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year

March 25, 2026 23

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