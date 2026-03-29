Bishop with Orange, West Orange ties feted by Scholarship Fund

Bishop Gregory J. Studerus, who grew up going to church and school at Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Orange and living in West Orange, was honored for his longtime commitment to supporting education during the Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s fourth annual Irish American Leadership Breakfast on March 12.

The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children (SFIC), a nonprofit partner of the Archdiocese of Newark, raised more than $150,000 to support partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending archdiocesan Catholic schools, according to a press release from the Archdiocese, which said that the amount was the most the event has ever raised, surpassing 2025’s total by more than $20,000.

Guests filled the Archdiocesan Pastoral Center’s auditorium in Newark for the pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which featured traditional Irish fare including soda bread, back bacon, and blood sausage.

While dining, the mostly green-clad visitors enjoyed traditional Irish music performed by a live band. The festivities also featured lively stepdances from the Emerald Isle Academy of Dance, which earned loud applause from the audience.

The event culminated in the recognition of two distinguished Irish Americans for their commitment to Catholic education: Studerus, who is currently the auxiliary bishop emeritus for the Archdiocese; and SFIC Emeritus Trustee John C. Walton, who serves as chairman of DVUV, LLC.

Both honorees pointed out that words and learning have always been important to the Irish, which is why the Emerald Isle has produced so many renowned authors like James Joyce and Jonathan Swift. They said they are pleased to support an organization like SFIC, which similarly believes education is crucial for a child’s future.

“SFIC was proud to honor Bishop Studerus and Jack Walton, who truly embody the legacy of our founder, Archbishop Peter Gerety, and the many Irish American board members we’ve had through the years,” said Michelle L. Hartman, SFIC’s chief executive officer. “They value Catholic education just as much as they love their Irish heritage. And because of their leadership and generosity, they’ve helped us send countless children to the Archdiocese’s exemplary schools.”

Before the event concluded, Hartman presented a surprise award to Kevin Comp, the Archdiocese’s longtime director of facility operations/security, in recognition of his 47 years of service. To learn more about SFIC’s initiatives and scholarships, visit www.sficnj.org.

The Archdiocese of Newark serves 1.3 million Catholics across northern New Jersey’s Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Union counties. The Archdiocese includes 211 parishes, 64 Catholic schools, the Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology, St. Andrew’s Hall College Seminary, Redemptoris Mater Seminary and numerous missions and ministries dedicated to faith, education and social service.

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