Life for killer of East Orange teacher

March 29, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bishop with Orange, West Orange ties feted by Scholarship Fund EO-Scholars Breakfast1

Bishop with Orange, West Orange ties feted by Scholarship Fund

March 25, 2026 3
Mayor says Target will mark milestone WO-Mayors Breakfast6

Mayor says Target will mark milestone

March 25, 2026 17
Students showcase their voices EO-King Oration2-C

Students showcase their voices

March 25, 2026 11
Students build trebuchet for contest at Picatinny Arsenal WO-Pumpkin sling1-C

Students build trebuchet for contest at Picatinny Arsenal

March 25, 2026 17

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to banner season BOWL-NHS team 1

Nutley HS boys bowling team rolls to banner season

March 24, 2026 14
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season B-LAX-SHP champs 2

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season

March 25, 2026 11
Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season TRACK-IHS sectional1 3

Irvington HS track and field teams look to have strong spring season

March 25, 2026 11
Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year BASE-SHP GNT2 4

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year

March 25, 2026 33

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