Anne Tamburello Mennicucci died on April 3, 2026 in Belleville, New Jersey at the age of 75.

A Long time Bloomfield resident she was born in Newark on April 24, 1950 To the late Jennie and John Tamburello. She loved oldies music, to dance, take long walks, watch lifetime movies and the Golden Girls… She was a hard worker, a loyal friend, honest and reliable. She loved butterflies, the color pink, and her grandchildren whom she treasured.

Wife of the late Thomas Mennicucci Jr, Beloved mother of Joseph, Frankie, Annie, and the late Thomas III . Mother in law of Kim, Sandy, Alex Deluca. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and Frankies partner Sally.

Now you can walk and dance forever in Heaven…

A memorial mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, Broad Street Bloomfield, on Saturday April 11th, at 12:30 PM. Arrangements by the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. Please express condolences

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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