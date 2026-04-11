Library receives national award

MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood Memorial Library, the first LEED Gold-certified public library in New Jersey, last week received the 2026 U.S. Local Leadership Award for Project Excellence in New Jersey from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

USGBC selects one exceptional project per state that was certified within the past two years and represents a significant advancement in green innovation and sustainability outcomes.

Reopened in July, the Maplewood library is a 32,000-square-foot, all-electric renovation and expansion that is 33 percent larger than the original 1950s midcentury building while remaining within its historic footprint. Designed by Sage and Coombe Architects in partnership with the Township of Maplewood, the reopened library added a second floor, carefully balancing preservation and progress.

“This award reflects what we set out to build for the community – a 21st century library that is welcoming, resilient and deeply connects to its natural environment and its people,” said Sarah Lester, director, Maplewood Memorial Library. “We hope this building serves as a benchmark for sustainable public infrastructure and a model for other libraries and civic buildings seeking to integrate environmental performance with inclusive design.”

The U.S. Local Leadership Award winners recognized this year demonstrate transformative local impact that sets new standards across key USGBC imperatives, including decarbonization, biodiversity, resilience, health and equity, according to a press release from the library.

“Our judges were impressed with the Maplewood Memorial Library’s nomination and are delighted to select the library to receive the award for Project Excellence in the New Jersey market,” said Monique Owens, regional director, Northeast Region, USGBC. “This project exemplifies USGBC’s mission to advance sustainable, resilient and healthy buildings and communities.”

Shaped by lessons from Hurricane Ida, which flooded the site just before construction, the design places a strong emphasis on climate resilience. Essential building systems were elevated to the roof level above the floodplain and an integrated generator connection allows the library to serve as a community resource during power outages.

The modernized library now better serves community needs with flexible spaces for learning, collaboration and public gatherings, reinforcing its role as a central civic hub. Key elements include:

• Sustainably sourced materials throughout, including exterior and interior wood finishes, as well as brick and structural wood trusses salvaged from the original building.

• A standing-seam roof supporting solar panels that offset 58 percent of the building’s annual energy use.

• Bird-safe glass, native landscaping, planted roofs, daylight-responsive lighting, water-saving fixtures, and elevated mechanical systems reduce environmental impact while enhancing durability, accessibility, and connection to the adjacent Maplewood Memorial Park.

Project award nominations were reviewed by an esteemed panel of volunteer judges representing leaders and stakeholders in the USGBC community with a variety of technical, market and sector perspectives and expertise.

Award recipients will be celebrated during a networking luncheon at the ADAPT: Denver Regional Conference in May. Additional recognition will take place throughout the year at local Transformation Forums, Impact Symposiums or other recognition events.

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