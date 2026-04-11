East Orange takes aim at illegal housing in basements and attics

EAST ORANGE — The city has announced a plan that targets illegal housing.

Mayor Ted R. Green on Tuesday announced the launch of Save Ourselves (S.O.S.), which he describes as a citywide initiative to protect residents from unsafe and illegal housing conditions, while empowering homeowners by giving them a clear, lawful pathway to bring existing units into compliance and responsibly develop Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).

“The S.O.S. Initiative is a proactive response to an emerging public safety threat. Cracking down on illegal basements is not just about enforcement—it’s about protecting lives and ensuring that every family has access to safe, secure, and dignified housing,” Green said. “Illegal units put vulnerable residents at risk and exploit those with limited housing options. By addressing these hidden dangers head-on, we are fostering a community where safety, accountability, and fairness are at the foundation of every home.”

The plan was developed in response to the growing prevalence of illegal basement units in the city and recent regional tragedies involving fires and flooding in below-grade dwellings, according to a press release from the city, which said that Green directed his team to develop a strategic, comprehensive plan to target illegal housing and safeguard residents.

Director of Code Enforcement Hassan Mateen said that in 2025, code inspectors shut down more than two dozen illegal basement units.

“More often than not, these illegal housing units are hidden, unreported, and unregulated. This initiative encourages residents to report unsafe housing directly to Code Enforcement,” said Mateen. “Without the eyes and voices of our community, there is simply no way of knowing who may be living in dangerous conditions. Reporting these issues is not just helpful—it is essential to protecting lives.”

East Orange Fire Chief André Williams said illegal basement and attic apartments are typically converted into housing without proper permits, inspections, or adherence to building and fire codes, posing significant risks not just to occupants, but to firefighters, as well.

Arguably, he said, the biggest concern is the lack of an adequate egress in case of a fire.

“Illegal units often lack sufficient and safe exits. Basements may have windows that are too small or too high for escape, and attics might have only one narrow staircase, if any,” said Williams. “An illegal apartment could essentially become a “death trap” that jeopardizes the lives of occupants and presents unpredictable and highly-dangerous conditions for the firefighters who respond to emergencies within them.”

City officials said the S.O.S. Initiative focuses on three core priorities:

• Life‑Safety First: Immediate identification and intervention in hazardous properties through coordinated inspections.

• Accountability: Strengthened enforcement against repeat offenders who disregard safety standards and treat violations as a cost of doing business.

• Pathway to Compliance: A legal framework enabling homeowners to bring existing units into compliance and, where appropriate, secure Certificates of Occupancy for lawful ADUs.

A core component of the S.O.S. Initiative is the legalization of ADUs, which establishes clear standards for participation, compliance, and enforcement. Qualifying property owners may legalize existing illegal apartment units without penalty, provided they commit to a structured, monitored path to full compliance with city codes and zoning regulations.

“This initiative unites Code Enforcement, Fire, Health, Zoning, Construction, and Police to ensure a swift and consistent response,” said S.O.S. Project Lead Eladio Negron, who coordinated the development of the city’s plan. “The city remains committed to working with responsible property owners; however, public safety will not be compromised.”

Required safety improvements include, but are not limited to:

• Proper exits in case of fire;

• Adequate ventilation;

• Safe electrical systems;

• Protection from flooding.

“No resident of East Orange should ever have to choose between affordability and safety,” said Green. “Today, we are making it clear: safety is non-negotiable, compliance is mandatory, and protecting our community is the responsibility of all of us. That’s what Save Ourselves is all about.”

Residents are encouraged to report unsafe conditions to the Department of Code Enforcement at 973.266.5320.

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