Carteret Park hosts annual egg hunt

The annual Glen Ridge Easter Egg Hunt was held in Carteret Park on Saturday, April 3, by the borough recreation department.

There may be no more efficiently run social activity in the borough or, for that matter, the world. Rain or shine, it starts at 9 a.m., on-the-dot, and ends pretty much when 500 prize-containing colored, plastic eggs are discovered by a swarm of 200 children, in what, four minutes? None-the-less, it’s a happy tradition and a long-standing one. Parents and kids mill about afterwards, there are recreational activities nearby and adults get to catch-up on family news. The event is coordinated by Jim Cowan, the director of the recreation department.

At the start of the hunt this past Saturday, Cowan confirmed there were indeed 500 eggs personally hidden that morning. Some were in plain sight, but the kids ranged in age from two to eight. Cowan also said the Easter Egg Hunt was a Glen Ridge staple for close to a half-century, but he could only attest to the period he was in charge and that was the last 25 years. Even during the pandemic, the hunt went on.

“If you wanted to participate, we actually had home delivery of the eggs,” Cowan said, “and parents could hide them around the house.”

Happily, that was unnecessary this year.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry