John D’Angelo

Beloved father, 81, will be missed by all

John passed away on Monday, April 6, 2026, at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, on Monday, April 13 at 9 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield, N.J., at 10:30 a.m. Internment is in Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield. Friends may visit on Sunday, April 12 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at O’Boyle Funeral Home. Please express online condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com.

Born in Newark, N.J. and a graduate of Newark’s Barringer High School (Class of 1963, January), John went on to graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson in Madison, N.J., and years later earn a Master’s in Business Administration from Kean College. As a financial comptroller for northern N.J. construction companies, he transformed and directed his accounting expertise towards public education, serving as a Board Secretary and Business Administrator for Irvington and Roselle public school districts. He later became the County Business Administrator for Union County public schools overseeing the accounting and business practices the county’s many school districts. He retired from public education in 2012.

John was a devoted husband to Annette since 1967 and father to two sons (John and Michael) living in Bloomfield, N.J. since 1972. His beloved wife predeceased him in 2013, and they are survived by son John and his wife Anja D’Angelo in Colorado, Michael and Teresa D’Angelo of Mount Tabor, N.J. and step grandson Michael in St. Louis, M.O. John was also blessed to have company with beloved partners Roberta Gilmartin of Jersey City, N.J. (deceased 2022), and Nanette Hachadourian.

He was a remarkable man whose warm smile, sense of humor, storytelling, eggplant parmigiana and caring heart will be missed and remembered by friends and colleagues who served alongside him at many education and community events.

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