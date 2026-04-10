Photo Gallery: Orange hosts egg hunt on Central Field

An Egg Hunt was held on Thursday, April 2, on Central Field off of Central Avenue in Orange. Most of the eggs were filled with candy and treats, but there were a few golden eggs hidden amongst the others that entitled the finder to a bigger prize — a game or a toy — supplied by Orange police officers. The event also included music, popcorn and free books. At left, Recreation Leader Dena Madden calls out instructions.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry