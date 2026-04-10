Columbia HS senior Gabe O’Brien is honored to surpass program’s all-time goals mark

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — For Gabe O’Brien, it was definitely a thrill to break a Columbia High School school record that stood for close to 50 years.

The CHS boys lacrosse senior attacker scored four goals to give him 120 for his career, breaking the all-time record held by former legendary player Bob Bianchi, a 1979 graduate.

“It feels amazing to break the record,” said O’Brien. “Bob Bianchi is a legendary player in the state of New Jersey, and holding Columbia High School’s goal record was a goal I set for myself a long time ago, and it feels amazing to see my hard work pay off.”

O’Brien achieved the record during the Cougars’ 13-12 home win over Arthur L. Johnson High School (Cranford) on March 30 at Lynn V. Profeta Field in Maplewood in the team’s third game of the season. Bianchi, an All-American who was named the Star-Ledger Player of the Century in 1999, finished with 116 goals.

O’Brien started playing lacrosse in third grade, saying, “I fell in love with it immediately. I decided to play because it was something a lot of my friends did, and I had a great time playing for the Maplewood Lacrosse Club, with amazing coaches and teammates.”

More than anything, playing lacrosse gives him so much joy.

“I always have fun when I am on the field, and I find lacrosse to be an amazing tool to give me structure and joy in my life,” he said. “I am also very grateful for all the relationships I have made through lacrosse.”

As his senior season progresses, O’Brien is hoping to lead the team to success.

“I hope we can win as many games as possible this season,” he said. “I believe we have a strong team this year, filled with guys who are hungry and willing to work hard for wins. I am excited to see how the rest of our season goes.”

O’Brien especially enjoys playing with his teammates.

“I have so much fun playing with my teammates, who are some of my best friends on and off the field. We all push each other to be our best, and their hard work in games creates lots of opportunities for me.”

O’Brien will continue his lacrosse career at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., where he plans on majoring in business. Dickinson is ranked No. 13 in the nation in Division 3, according to insidelacrosse.com.

“I am super lucky to have the opportunity to continue my lacrosse career at such an amazing school,” he said.

The Cougars hope to bounce back from a 1-3 start to the season through Thursday, April 2.

The following are upcoming games:

April 9: Madison, 4 p.m.

April 13: at New Providence, 4 p.m.

April 16: at West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Amanda Segilia

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