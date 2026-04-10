Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious in success in Florida

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team enjoyed a great trip to Florida, where they won both games they played in last week.

The Ridgers defeated Baylor, of Tennessee, and Belen Jesuit, of Florida, to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 4-1 on the season.

“The Florida trip was a great experience for our program and a strong step forward early in the season,” GRHS head coach Anthony Sicoli said. “We approached it as a business trip, an opportunity to compete, grow and continue building the standard of Glen Ridge lacrosse.

“We went 2–0 on the trip, with wins over Baylor (Tenn.), one of the top private schools in their state, and Belen Jesuit (Fla), who came in 16–1. The games were played at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples.

“More important than the results, the trip was about growth and culture. As we’ve been emphasizing with our group, strong programs aren’t built overnight; they’re built through shared experiences, accountability and doing the little things right every day. This trip gave our players a chance to live that.

“Overall, it was a valuable experience that we believe will pay dividends as the season continues.”

Senior Jimmy Benson had five goals and two assists in the 15-6 win over Baylor on Monday, March 30. Senior Carson Ross had two goals and two assists, seniors Stephen Grober and JP Labadia each had two goals and one assist, and junior Dixon Atkinson and sophomore Aidan Kelly each had one goal and one assist. Senior Kieran Leiber and sophomore Matt Cordivari each had one goal. Freshman Matt Pereira had two assists. Junior goalkeeper Keiller Goodwin made four saves.

Ross had five goals and seven assists in the 22-8 win over Belen Jesuit on Wednesday, April 1, in Miami, Fla. Grober tallied five goals and two assists. Benson had five goals and one assist. Kelly had three goals and one assist. Pereira had two goals and two assists. Atkinson posted one goal and three assists. Labadia added one goal and one assist. Junior Rory Winnick won 11-of-19 faceoffs. Benson had six groundballs, Kelly had five GBs and Ross had three GBs. Goodwin made 12 saves.

The Ridgers defeated Glen Rock 12-4 on Wednesday, March 25, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield and Pascack Valley 17-5 in Hillsdale on Friday, March 27.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Ridge boys lacrosse head coach Anthony Sicoli

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