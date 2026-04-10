Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week



WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 1-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, March 31, in Westfield, the Blue Devils scored five goals in the second half and defeated the Pirates 11-10. Senior Quinlan Oakes scored four goals with three assists, junior Jack Merklinger scored three goals with one assist, and senior Owen Dunleavy scored three goals.

At the face-off dot, junior Josh Grannum won 10 of 11 faceoffs, while senior Michael Scurti won eight of 11 faceoffs. Senior goalie Brennan Lyons had seven saves.

On Saturday, April 4, the Pirates traveled to Caldwell High School to take on the Chiefs and defeated them 11-6. Senior Alex Ante scored three goals and Merklinger also scored three goals and had three assists. Oakes scored two goals, while Dunleavy, sophomore Grady Paltos and junior Gavin Martin each scored one goal.

At the face-off dot, Grannum won all 10 of his faceoffs, Scurti won 6-8, and senior Lucas Angel won both of his faceoffs. Lyons and junior Jude Nippes each had two saves in goal.

This week the Pirates will play at Summit before going to the University of Notre Dame to participate in the Golden Domer Spring Classic at Arlotta Stadium. They will face Loyola (Los Angeles, Ca.) on Friday, April 10, and Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, Ohio) on Saturday, April 11.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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