Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week

April 10, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys unbeaten start BASE-SHPvMont2

Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys unbeaten start

April 8, 2026 15
Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays

April 1, 2026 45
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team opens the season with tough 7-6 loss against the No. 2-ranked team in the country LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team opens the season with tough 7-6 loss against the No. 2-ranked team in the country

April 1, 2026 69
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season B-LAX-SHP champs

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season

March 25, 2026 101

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