Jace Loeb leads Ridgers baseball in season-opening victory

GLEN RIDGE — Senior Jace Loeb pitched five innings of one-hit ball, striking out 10, to lead the Glen Ridge High School baseball team to a 6-1 home win over Cedar Grove in the season opener on Tuesday, March 31. Junior Jackson Soshnick went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, and sophomore Devin Murray went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Ridgers lost at Cedar Grove 6-5 on Thursday, April 2. Junior Gabe Carter went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Junior Jayden Ingle went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Junior Anthony Alonge went 1-for-2 with a double and three walks. Senior Zach Konetzni went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and was hit by a pitch twice. Senior Matt Bayne had two walks, was hit by a pitch twice and scored two runs. Senior Brady Pace was 1-for-1 with two RBI. Trailing 6-3, the Ridgers scored two runs in the top of the seventh and final inning, but the comeback fell short.

The Ridgers lost at Verona 10-2 on Saturday, April 4, to move to 1-2 on the season. Murray was 1-for-2. Soshnick went 2-for-3 with a run. Ingle went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Junior Fletcher Wiley went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Soshnick went 2-for-2 with two RBI; Wiley went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI; and senior Alex Bowman went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the 8-0 win over Barringer on Monday, April 6. Loeb went five innings, striking out six and allowing two hits and two walks for the win. GRHS improved to 2-2 on the season.

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