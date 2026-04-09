Columbia HS softball team enjoys strong start, looks to have another stellar season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School softball team, one of the best teams in the area for the past few years, has enjoyed a 3-0 start to the season.

Columbia, under longtime head coach Cliff Smith, opened the season with a 3-1 win at Montclair on Tuesday, March 31. Sophomore Jamie Tarrow went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, senior Lexi Kaplan went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI, and senior Claire Shupe pitched a complete-game, two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks.

The win was the 150th for Smith, who has been at the CHS helm for 12 years.

The Cougars defeated Immaculata 4-3 on Saturday, April 4, at the Public vs. Private Challenge at Seton Hall University. Shupe went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a run; and she fired a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Senior Abby Coulter went 2-for-3 with a double. Tarrow went 1-for-3 with an RBI and sophomore Maggie Feder went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run.

CHS defeated Livingston 7-0 on Monday, April 6, at Meadowland Park field. Senior Eva Clevenger went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Feder had two RBI. Coulter went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored, and Shupe allowed four hits over five innings, striking out seven.

The following are upcoming games:

April 10: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 11: St. John Vianney, time to be determined.

April 14: at Westfield, 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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